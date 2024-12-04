Fans Lament Trump’s UK Appointment Leaves Jets Stuck with Woody Johnson

From 2017 to 2021, Johnson took a leave of absence from the Jets to represent America in England — and all was well.

It’s just another kick in the gut for New York Jets fans.

President-elect Donald Trump named Arkansas investment banker Warren Stephens as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, disappointing Jets fans who hoped the MAGA leader would reappoint team owner Woody Johnson, who held the same role during Mr. Trump’s first term.

From 2017 to 2021, Mr. Johnson took a leave of absence from the Jets to represent the United States in England, handing the day-to-day operation of his football franchise to his brother Christopher. Jets fans might like a rerun of that, especially those who blame Mr. Johnson for the Jets’ current disastrous season.

Expectations of contending for the team’s first Super Bowl since 1969 have shattered into a 3-9 tailspin heading into December. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks every bit of his 41 years of age on a disgruntled team of underachievers. The coaching staff has been in disarray since Mr. Johnson shockingly fired head coach Robert Saleh after just five weeks. The Jets were 2-3 at that point. They’ve gone 1-6 since under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

“I just felt that the best way to go forward was a new direction,” Mr. Johnson said. It was a gross miscalculation.

Mr. Rodgers, voted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player four times, has been average at best while operating an inconsistent offense that hasn’t taken advantage of its best weapons in running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The defense has suffered from losing Mr. Saleh, a former defensive coordinator at San Francisco. The offense isn’t performing any better despite Todd Downing taking over play-calling duties from Nathaniel Hackett. Nothing has worked.

Joe Douglas, the Jets general manager since 2019, was fired on Nov. 19, ensuring the team’s front-office and coaching staff will undergo a complete overhaul during the offseason. They might need a quarterback, too, if Mr. Rodgers, who has battled hamstring, knee, and an ankle injury this season, doesn’t return. He’s expected to be the starting quarterback when the Jets play the Miami Dolphins in South Florida on Sunday. Beyond that, who knows?

“I just want to finish off as well as we can. It’s been a rough season,” Mr. Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show, adding, “I want to be out there with my guys and battle as long as I feel healthy. My body feels as good as it’s felt. I want to be out there. I have a lot of pride in playing.”

Mr. Johnson was said to be embarrassed in front of his UK friends when the Jets lost 23-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 6 in London. Mr. Saleh was fired on Oct. 8.

The way he wrecked the Jets’ chances for success this season likely didn’t help Mr. Johnson’s chances for a second term as the UK Ambassador. The Senate must confirm Mr. Stephens, who should be a popular choice. The billionaire businessman is revered in his native Little Rock, Ark., for his decades of philanthropy. In addition to his own success in business, Mr. Stephens is the son of the legendary Jack Stephens, who served as the Club Chairman at Augusta National Golf Club from 1991 to 1998.

“Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full-time,” Mr. Trump said on Truth Social. “I am thrilled that he will now have the opportunity as the top diplomat, representing the USA to one of America’s most cherished and beloved allies.”

That leaves Mr. Johnson to fix to the Jets, whose only saving grace is the New York Giants are just as bad if not worse. The Giants are 2-10 after losing their last seven games. They are 0-6 at MetLife Stadium where they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was released two weeks ago, while head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are in the crosshairs of angry Giants fans. Owner John Mara is catching heat, too.

Does misery love company? Toss out the 2020 pandemic season when the Jets started 0-11, the last time the two New York football teams combined for just five wins before December was in 2014 when the Jets turned 2-9 into a 4-12 finish while the Giants were 3-9 heading into December and closed 6-10.

For the Giants, it’s like they lose twice each week; their own game and watching Saquon Barkley looking like Superman leading NFC East rival Philadelphia to the playoffs. The Giants let Mr. Barkley become a free agent last offseason, preferring to acquire multiple offensive linemen than retain Mr. Barkley, their best player. The Eagles scooped him up and Mr. Barkley has emerged as a serious MVP candidate. In 12 games, he has rushed for 1,499 yards and 11 touchdowns, constantly reminding the Giants of their poor decision-making that has contributed to New York’s Football Follies.

