FBI Says New Orleans Terrorist Did Not Act Alone When He Mowed Down, Shot New Year’s Eve Revelers, Killing 10

Officers discovered two more IEDs in the French Quarter neighborhood and are scouting for more.

The FBI says that they believe the man who rammed a pickup truck through a crowd at New Orleans and fired on police officers did not act alone. The man was flying the flag of the terrorist group ISIS on the back of his pickup truck when he mowed down the crowd early Wednesday morning.

The FBI special agent in charge of the investigation, Alethea Duncan, confirmed on Wednesday that the suspect is Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old American citizen from Texas. He was driving what the FBI believed to be a rented Ford pickup truck, though they are still investigating how that car came into his possession.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Ms. Duncan said at a press conference Wednesday. She added that the FBI is looking at “a range of suspects, which is why, at this time, we do not want to rule anything out.”

Ms. Duncan said the truck that Jabbar was driving had weapons and improvised explosive devices inside the cab. The FBI says that law enforcement officers discovered two more IEDs in the French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans and is scouting for more.

After killing 10 individuals on Bourbon Street, Jabbar exited the vehicle and got into a shootout with police officers, which resulted in his death. Two officers were also shot, though Ms. Duncan confirmed that they were receiving medical treatment and were not in critical condition.

Ms. Duncan spoke at the press conference alongside elected leaders, including the city’s mayor, the governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, New Orleans Congressman Troy Carter, and Senator Kennedy.

“Here’s what I wanna ask of the federal government: catch these people. Catch these people and tell the American people the truth,” Mr. Kennedy said. “I will raise fresh hell, and I will chase those in the federal government responsible for telling us what happened.”

As a result of the attack, the annual Sugar Bowl, which is played every New Year’s Day in New Orleans, was delayed by 24 hours. “We have been in consultation with ESPN, with the College Football Playoff, with the Southeastern Conference, with the University of Georgia, with Notre Dame, all parties,” the Sugar Bowl chief executive, Jeff Hundley, said. “And all agree that it’s in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours.”

Governor Landry said that he is deploying 100 military police