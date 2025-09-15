FBI Probes Whether Others Knew in Advance of Kirk Assassination Plot

The FBI is investigating whether other individuals had knowledge of the plot to kill Charlie Kirk ahead of time and chose not to turn it over to authorities.

FBI Director Kash Patel says investigators continue to scour the digital footprint of suspect Tyler Robinson and the people he communicated with online.

“He had a text message exchange, he the suspect, with another individual in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for,” Mr. Patel said in an interview on Fox News on Monday.

Mr. Patel says more than 20 people were involved in a separate group chat after the assassination. Investigators are now looking for any communications involving those people that took place before the killing.

The FBI’s deputy director, Dan Bongino, confirmed that investigators are zeroing in on communications between people in Mr. Robinson’s online circle.

“We have a lot of good technical abilities, a lot of investigative abilities where we can scrub that entire network,” Mr. Bongino said Monday morning, also in a Fox News interview.

“You see this a lot in targeted killings, assassinations, school shootings, where the individual expresses in advance and a good swath of these cases, his desire or her desire to do these specific things and that appears to be the case here as well, where the intent component was there in advance and the target was announced in advance.”

Mr. Bongino says investigators are also trying to determine if anyone heard about the plot in advance but thought it might have been a joke.

“We’re looking into everything,” Mr. Bongino said.

The probe is reportedly examining several social media posts that may not be tied directly to Mr. Robinson but appear to indicate advance knowledge of the plot. Screen shots of the now deleted posts mention Kirk and fantasize about his death, the Washington Free Beacon reports. Some of those accounts appear to belong to transgender individuals, according to the report.

“itd be funny if someone like charlie kirk got shot on september 10th LMAO,” one of the messages states. Kirk was killed by a single gunshot at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Mr. Robinson had also written a note saying he was planning to carry out the killing but it was apparently destroyed. “This is the troubling part of the investigation,” Mr. Bongino said. “There appear to have been multiple warning signs.”

“He clearly had some obsession with Charlie Kirk,” Mr. Bongino said. “Clearly, this was an ideologically motivated attack.”

“His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology and even more so in these last couple of years,” Mr. Patel said. On Sunday, Governor Spencer Cox of Utah said that Mr. Robinson had spent a large amount of time scrolling the “dark corners of the internet” and may have become “radicalized.”

Mr. Patel also said on Monday that investigators have linked Mr. Robinson to the shooting through DNA on the towel wrapped around the bolt-action rifle that was recovered in the woods near the crime scene and from a screwdriver left on the Utah Valley University roof where he allegedly carried out the killing.

Mr. Patel also confirmed that Mr. Robinson is not cooperating with investigators.

State charges are expected to be formally filed against Mr. Robinson on Tuesday. He will then have a virtual appearance in a Utah courtroom.