FBI Raids Homes of Mayor Adams’s Senior Aides: Report

The agents raided the homes of two high-ranking officials, the first deputy mayor, Sheena Wright, and the deputy mayor for public safety, Philip Banks III.



FBI agents raided the homes of two of the top aides to New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, early Wednesday morning, seizing their phones and laptops.

The two high-ranking officials are the first deputy mayor, Sheena Wright, and the deputy mayor for public safety, Philip Banks III, as the City first reported, citing “sources familiar with the situation.”

The FBI agents reportedly raided the homes at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, searching Mr. Banks’s home at Queens and Ms. Wright’s townhouse at Manhattan. Ms. Wright is engaged to New York City’s schools chancellor, David Banks, and it’s unclear if the raid was related to him.

Mr. Banks didn’t comment about the raid when asked about it by the City, instead saying that he was “thrilled” about the first day of school starting on Thursday.

Mr. Adams has faced a rocky first term and dwindling support in the polls amid high crime in the city, the migrant crisis, and a federal investigation into whether his campaign received illegal foreign donations.

The FBI raids of the two aides’ homes this week don’t appear to be connected to that federal corruption probe — that is according to the New York Times, which cites people familiar with the matter — but the raids nonetheless further “entangle” the Adams administration with federal authorities.

Mr. Adams has maintained he has done “nothing wrong” and has “completely complied” with the federal investigation into his campaign.

The raids of Ms. Wright and Mr. Banks’s homes mark the highest-level involvement of members of the Adams administration, following earlier raids of the mayor’s campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs; a City Hall aide, Rana Abbasova; and Mr. Adams’s director of Asian affairs, Winnie Greco. Mr. Adams also had his electronic devices seized by FBI agents — through a search warrant — in November, though the devices have been returned to him.

The Sun reached out to Mr. Adams’s office and the FBI for comment. The Southern District of New York declined to comment.