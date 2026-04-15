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The New York Sun
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Feds Accuse SantaCon Founder of Running Charity Con

The organizer of the popular bar crawl is accused of using money raised for charity to pay for luxury vacations and extravagant meals.

Revelers in holiday character costumes take part in the SantaCon bar crawl on December 13, 2025, at New York City.
Revelers in holiday character costumes take part in the SantaCon bar crawl on December 13, 2025, at New York City. Jeremy Weine/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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