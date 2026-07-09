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The New York Sun
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Ferrari’s Quest To Bring Back the Gated Shifter Is Not Without Complications

For the first time in modern history, Ferrari dealers are struggling to move new models off the lot and in response they have — sort of — brought back the manual.

Ferrari 12 Cilindri Manuale.
Ferrari 12 Cilindri Manuale. Courutesy
ROSS ANDERSON

ROSS ANDERSON

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