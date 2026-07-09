Ferrari’s Quest To Bring Back the Gated Shifter Is Not Without Complications

‘Watch What I Do,’ Fetterman Says
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
For the first time in modern history, Ferrari dealers are struggling to move new models off the lot and in response they have — sort of — brought back the manual.
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