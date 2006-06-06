Abbas To Call Referendum On Israel

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RAMALLAH, West Bank – The moderate Palestinian Arab leader, Mahmoud Abbas, said yesterday that talks aimed at getting the Hamas-led government to implicitly recognize Israel have failed to produce agreement and he will now call a national referendum on the issue, a participant said.

“The dialogue has ended without results and we have no choice but to go ahead with a referendum,” Khalda Jara of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine cited Mr. Abbas as telling participants at a meeting of Palestinian factions that included Hamas. She said Mr. Abbas did not immediately set a date.