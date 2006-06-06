The New York Sun

Abbas To Call Referendum On Israel

ASSOCIATED PRESS
RAMALLAH, West Bank – The moderate Palestinian Arab leader, Mahmoud Abbas, said yesterday that talks aimed at getting the Hamas-led government to implicitly recognize Israel have failed to produce agreement and he will now call a national referendum on the issue, a participant said.

“The dialogue has ended without results and we have no choice but to go ahead with a referendum,” Khalda Jara of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine cited Mr. Abbas as telling participants at a meeting of Palestinian factions that included Hamas. She said Mr. Abbas did not immediately set a date.

