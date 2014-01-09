Blood of Fallujah

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

News that al Qaeda is flying its flag over Fallujah this week certainly takes me back — not to Iraq, but to Vietnam. I’ve been making this point for years now, but never as well as it was made in Megyn Kelly’s interview Tuesday with Rep. Duncan Hunter of California.

Mr. Hunter has unusual credibility in that he is both a congressman and a former officer of the Marines. He appeared in arms in the Battle of Fallujah in Iraq before returning home to run for Congress, where his father had long served before him.

“I know,” Mrs. Kelly asked him, “that a lot of veterans who fought in Iraq to help secure these things are wondering tonight, ‘What did we fight for? What did we lose our comrades for, if now we leave and al Qaeda — al Qaeda — is flying its flag on top of these cities?’ ”

Mr. Hunter gave the exactly right. . . . To continue reading this column from the New York Post, please click here.