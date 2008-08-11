Cheney: ‘Russian Aggression Must Not Go Unanswered’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Cheney says Russia’s military actions in Georgia “must not go unanswered.”

Mr. Cheney spoke this afternoon with President Saakashvili of Georgia. “The vice president expressed the United States’ solidarity with the Georgian people and their democratically elected government in the face of this threat to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mr. Cheney’s press secretary, Lee Ann McBride, said.

Mr. Cheney told Mr. Saakashvili “Russian aggression must not go unanswered, and that its continuation would have serious consequences for its relations with the United States, as well as the broader international community,” Ms. McBride said.