The New York Sun

Join
National

Magnitude-5 Earthquake Hits Iran

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Seismological Center says a magnitude-5 earthquake has cut electricity and caused panic on Iran’s Qeshm island in the Persian Gulf.

The official news agency IRNA says no casualties or damage have been reported.

Yesterday’s earthquake was the second strong temblor to hit Qeshm in a week. On September 10, a magnitude-6 quake killed seven people and injured 40 others. It sent tremors across the Gulf and shook the skyscrapers of Dubai.

Iran is located on seismic fault lines and experiences at least one slight earthquake every day on average.

A magnitude-6.6 quake flattened the historic city of Bam in the same region in December 2003, killing 26,000 people.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use