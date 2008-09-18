Magnitude-5 Earthquake Hits Iran

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Seismological Center says a magnitude-5 earthquake has cut electricity and caused panic on Iran’s Qeshm island in the Persian Gulf.

The official news agency IRNA says no casualties or damage have been reported.

Yesterday’s earthquake was the second strong temblor to hit Qeshm in a week. On September 10, a magnitude-6 quake killed seven people and injured 40 others. It sent tremors across the Gulf and shook the skyscrapers of Dubai.

Iran is located on seismic fault lines and experiences at least one slight earthquake every day on average.

A magnitude-6.6 quake flattened the historic city of Bam in the same region in December 2003, killing 26,000 people.