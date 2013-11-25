This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“Never again” was the statement Menachem Begin made after sending a wave of F-16s against Iraq’s nuclear reactor. “There won’t be another Holocaust in history. Never again.” No such language could have been used by President Obama last night in respect of the agreement reached in Geneva. In plain English, the best that could be said of it is that — for the time being — the mullahs can keep their crematoria for peaceful purposes.

That may sound harsh. But feature the fact that President Obama has been saying for years that he has Israel’s back. What this turns out to mean is that he will treat with Israel’s enemies behind Israel’s back, enter a partnership with them on terms to which the freely elected government in Jerusalem objects, and in boasting about the betrayal declare that Israel has good reason to be skeptical of Iran’s intentions.

The intentions about which this deal raises questions are Obama’s — and not just his. . . .

