Thai Soldiers Ordered To Smile

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BANGKOK — Military coup leaders in Thailand — often called the “Land of Smiles” — apparently want to maintain that image. They’ve ordered soldiers to smile. Army radio broadcasts are reminding soldiers to be friendly and courteous, especially to children and anyone who wants to take pictures with them.

Since the overthrow of Prime Minister Thaksin, soldiers have been stationed at strategic points around Bangkok, becoming a must-have photograph for many Thais. “People have shown overwhelming support for the soldiers,” the army radio station said. “The soldiers should promote a positive image.”

