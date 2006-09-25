Thai Soldiers Ordered To Smile

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BANGKOK — Military coup leaders in Thailand — often called the “Land of Smiles” — apparently want to maintain that image. They’ve ordered soldiers to smile. Army radio broadcasts are reminding soldiers to be friendly and courteous, especially to children and anyone who wants to take pictures with them.

Since the overthrow of Prime Minister Thaksin, soldiers have been stationed at strategic points around Bangkok, becoming a must-have photograph for many Thais. “People have shown overwhelming support for the soldiers,” the army radio station said. “The soldiers should promote a positive image.”