Zimbabwe Power Talks Put on Hold

Harare, Zimbabwe — Morgan Tsvangirai, the leader of the opposition in Zimbabwe, insisted last night that any political settlement in the country had to reflect “the will of the people.”

As talks with President Mugabe, 84, were put on hold and President Mbeki of South Africa who is mediating the process left the country, it was clear that Mr. Tsvangirai was unhappy with the proposed division of power in a government of national unity.

In a message to Zimbabweans, he said: “On March 29 [the first round of the presidential election, which he won] you voted for change. You have been clear. We will not betray you.

“A solution must thus put the people first, not leadership positions and titles. We need a government that transfers power to the elected representatives of the people to carry out the people’s mandate for change.”

Mr. Mugabe wants to retain as much authority for himself as he can, and sources said the negotiations had stalled over a document entitled “the powers of the prime minister” — the post Mr. Tsvangirai is expected to take in any deal.