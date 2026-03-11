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Former Starbucks Chief Howard Schultz Ditches Seattle for Miami Just as State Legislature Inches Toward New Income Tax on High Earners

The billionaire’s move comes as Washington moves toward imposing a ‘millionaires tax.’

Former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
Former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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