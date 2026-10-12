New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘I’ll think about that tomorrow,’ is how Scarlett O’Hara put it.
Euphemisms have their uses. They can facilitate the transition of an idea from something unthinkable to something discussable, en route to becoming part of normal political discourse. Historians might someday conclude that an example of this began in 2026, when a French presidential candidate made a hitherto fringe idea central to his campaign.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Euphemisms have their uses. They can facilitate the transition of an idea from something unthinkable to something discussable, en route to becoming part of normal political discourse. Historians might someday conclude that an example of this began in 2026, when a French presidential candidate made a hitherto fringe idea central to his campaign.
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