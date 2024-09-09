From Glory to Shame: Giants’ Opener is a Disgrace to Their History

If Sunday’s performance is any indication, the start to the next 100 seasons of New York Giants football isn’t going to be anywhere near as meaningful as the last 100 seasons, especially if Daniel Jones remains the starting quarterback.

On a weekend when the franchise founded by Timothy J. Mara in 1925 honored the Top 100 players to play for the team, Mr. Jones and the 2024 Giants embarrassed themselves in a mistake-filled 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in their season opener at MetLife Stadium.

A weekend filled with nostalgia turned to pure nausea as the Giants offense failed to score a touchdown and Mr. Jones threw two interceptions including one that was returned for a touchdown.

Boos rained throughout the afternoon with the only stretch of cheering coming at halftime when many of the top 100 players as voted by an independent committee, were introduced at halftime. The honorees included some of the franchise’s most cherished players and Super Bowl heroes: Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson, Phil Simms, Eli Manning, George Martin, Carl Banks, Leonard Marshall, Victor Cruz, Mark Collins, Jason Sehorn, Osi Umenyiora, and Joe Morris just to name a few.

Their presence offered fans a chance to remember their best players and moments and add some energy to the start of the 2024 season.

Co-owner John Mara began the weekend by thanking the Giants faithful, players, and families, for their support over the many years of ups and downs. “I don’t think that in my grandfather’s wildest dreams back in 1925 that he would have ever perceived the growth, the success, and the popularity of the National Football League and the New York Giants,” he said during a Fan Fest on Friday night. “I do know the reason or that growth and popularity and success is due in large part to the people in this room and your fathers and grand-fathers that came before you and that’s something we appreciate and recognize.”

The Giants were in only their third season when they won the first of four NFL Championships in 1927. They would win again in 1934, 1938, and 1956 before claiming Super Bowl trophies for the 1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011 seasons.

Based on their play Sunday against the Vikings, an already long stretch without lifting another trophy isn’t going to end anytime soon. The Giants, who lost 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys in the season-opener last year, were booed off the field, after what Head Coach Brian Daboll called a “disappointing game.” That was an understatement.

The Giants were a disaster with Mr. Daboll calling the offensive plays for the first time during his three seasons as head coach. Mr. Jones completed 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions. Heralded rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is supposed to be the second-coming of Odell Beckham Jr., managed just 66 yards on five receptions.

The offensive line where much of the Giants’ offseason money was spent during offseason acquisitions never established a running game and the defense made former Jets bust Sam Darnold look like Fran Tarkenton. It didn’t help that Saquon Barkley, the popular running back the Giants refused to resign, rushed for 109 yards and scored three touchdowns in his debut with the Philadelphia Eagles.

One game into the season, and the same Giants fans that were teary-eyed during the Fan Fest on Friday to honor the Top 100 players, were calling for Mr. Jones to be benched and Mr. Daboll fired. Neither is going to happen as Mr. Daboll said a quarterback change is “not in my mind” for Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders.

Mr. Jones, drafted in 2019, left the stadium surrounded by Giants security with fans screaming “You s—k.” It wasn’t any worse than the booing he heard throughout the game. “It’s our job to give them something to cheer about and play well and execute,” Mr. Jones said after the game. “They expect us to play well. We expect to play well. We’ve got to do that.”

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, one of the team’s best players, said he “doesn’t respect” the fans booing. But added, “I understand it. They want to see their team win. It’s a rough patch. It is what it is.”

Options are limited. Drew Lock, a career back-up is the next choice at quarterback. Tommy DeVito, who led the Giants to three wins last year, is the third-string quarterback. “We can do everything better, but it all starts with me,” Mr. Daboll said.

There normally aren’t must-win games in Week 2. But a victory over the Commanders, a 0-1 team rebuilding with a new head coach in Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, is a must if the Giants are going to be taken seriously this year. Otherwise, there won’t be anything else to celebrate in this 100th season.