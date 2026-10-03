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British heavyweights will finally meet, hoping to convince fans their bout means something in a sport that has come under growing criticism.
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Tyson Fury and Anthony Johsua took the stage at a lavish press conference in London recently to formally announce their long-awaited heavyweight showdown on Dec. 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
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Tyson Fury and Anthony Johsua took the stage at a lavish press conference in London recently to formally announce their long-awaited heavyweight showdown on Dec. 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
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