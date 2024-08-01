After working nearly a decade in high-end restaurants, I can attest that “The Bear” is a damn realistic show. While the chaos and drama are heightened, the buzz, pulse, and sheer energy of a kitchen are captured perfectly. However, one element that diverges from reality — yet garnered many fans — is the wardrobe of lead chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White.

Most chefs dress adequately at best and are not style inspirations. In contrast, despite being a show unrelated to fashion, FX’s Carmy has become one of the most influential menswear figures on modern TV.

Screenshot from The Bear, with Carmy wearing NN07 Gael Jacket. Courtesy of FX’s The Bear

For the unfamiliar, Carmy favors casual, masculine workwear with a focus on high-quality brands. Items he wears sell out instantly and permanently. In the first season, fans were curious about the white T-shirt he wore, which turned out to be an $85 loopwheeled, German-made 215 T-shirt from Merz B Schwanen. In the third season, Carmy dons a plain but chic navy cotton deck jacket from Ralph Lauren’s sub-brand RRL.

Perhaps the standout item is a jacket worn throughout the first two seasons: the wool-mix Gael 8267 jacket from Dutch brand NN07. Known for its timeless yet elevated classic style, “No Nationality” was founded in 2007 and has long had a place in my wardrobe, from their beautiful pumpkin orange Waylon hoodie to their Danny lightweight sweater.

The “premium staples” sector has become flooded in recent years — from entry, big-brand offerings like Cos and Massimo Dutti, to streetwear adjacent brands like MKI, and luxury adjacent, like APC, or Loro Piana and Zegna at the very very peak — — but NN07 stands out both with its quality craft at reasonable prices, but also distinct personality. Their Gael jacket is a perfect demonstration of this.

The Gael comes in three colorways of an Italian yarn-dyed checkered fabric blend — 74 percent wool to 26 percent polyester. Though the brown khaki orange and blue “Brown Check #785” is the most popular variant, it also comes in a multi-brown “Khaki Check #715,” and the black and grey “Sable Check #788” version that I own.

NN07 Gael Jacket Close-up, in Sable Check. Courtesy of NN07

Because each jacket is cut from rolls of the dyed fabric, each jacket has a slightly different pattern too it, and the material is thick, extremely comfortable, and not itchy at all. This is an expensive jacket, and that doesn’t necessary indicate quality in fashion, but here it certainly does. The material quality is just superb, with a density and blend that makes it ideal for wet weather, and despite wearing it in wet weather, to long nights out, and being no-ways gentle, it has never pilled.

The lining is cotton, the zippers are chunky two-way ones from Japanese industry leaders, YKK, and the jacket has a stylish boxy fit. It can be worn in autumn with the zipper undone but also looks great fully zipped, but the best aspect is the pockets.

Along with two zippered internal breast pockets, the front sports matching attached patch pockets. Items like phones and keys are securely held by the depth of the pockets, but the outer side is not sewn to the surface of the jacket, creating a second pocket behind the patch pocket where you can put your hand. There are similar versions to this in some denim jackets, but these are the best pockets I’ve found in any jacket.

NN07 Gael Jacket in Sable Check. Courtesy of NN07

As noted, the Gael jacket is not cheap — it’s $650 — and if you want the most famous colourway, you’ll have to sign up to a waitlist to buy it. That version is expected to restock in September, and it’ll sell out in about half an hour, if other restocks are to be believed.

But it’s not just hype. It’s stylish, durable, extremely practical, easy to wear with other items, and one of the best jackets on the market. No wonder Carmy wears it so often.