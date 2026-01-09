G7 To Postpone Annual Meeting To Accommodate White House Cage Match

The Ultimate Fighting Championship event to celebrate America’s 250th birthday is set to take place on the White House lawn on Trump’s 80th birthday.

The G7 will postpone its annual meeting in June by a day so as not to interfere with one of President Trump’s most anticipated events of America’s semiquincentennial celebration — the Ultimate Fighting Championship to be held at the White House.

President Emmanuel Macron, who took over the G7 presidency at the start of this month, has agreed to delay the three-day event at Évian, France, along Lake Geneva until June 15, according to Politico. The move is meant to accommodate one of the most anticipated feature events of America’s 250th birthday.

The June 14 date — also the president’s 80th birthday and Flag Day — has been set aside for months for one of the biggest sporting events in the world. More than 5,000 people are expected at the party on the White House lawn and 85,000 screens are reportedly to be positioned around the Ellipse south of the White House.

The event is one of more than 250 scheduled celebrations, commemorations, and ceremonies held between Memorial Day 2025 and July 4, 2026. The U.S. Semiquincentennial Committee led by multiple legislative and corporate leaders is planning events across the nation, though activities at the White House are the most high-profile events.

The G7 summit of nations will be Mr. Trump’s sixth event and second in France as president. Discussions among the leaders of the world’s seven most industrialized economies will revolve around energy, technology, economic development, and Ukraine, among others.

While the G7 accommodates America’s birthday schedule, not everyone is impressed by the potential line-up of six-seven UFC title fights in one day. One commentator says that schedule is overkill.

“Pardon my French, but who the f— wants to watch seven title fights back to back, five-round title fights?”asked the former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who hosts a podcast, Pound for Pound, which is dedicated to combat sports. “I think that’s a bad idea, and honestly, I might be asleep by title fight three.”

For those not in town, spectators may still be able to watch the mixed martial-art contests. The UFC, run by one of Mr. Trump’s largest supporters, Dana White, and Paramount+, run by one of Mr. Trump’s other largest supporters, CEO David Ellison, teamed up at the beginning of the year to drop the UFC’s pay-per-view model and broadcast all UFC Fight Nights and marquee events exclusively to Paramount+ subscribers.