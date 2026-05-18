Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

Gap Triumphantly Returns to its 1990s Loose Jeans Roots

The 13-ounce rigid-cotton jean is the latest success story for the storied clothing brand which has brought in Zac Posen and Victoria Beckham to revive its fortunes.

Gap 90s Loose Jeans
Gap 90s Loose Jeans Courtesy of Gap
ROSS ANDERSON

ROSS ANDERSON

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp