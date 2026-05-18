Gap Triumphantly Returns to its 1990s Loose Jeans Roots

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
The 13-ounce rigid-cotton jean is the latest success story for the storied clothing brand which has brought in Zac Posen and Victoria Beckham to revive its fortunes.
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