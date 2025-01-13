Gaza Hostage Negotiators, Scrambling To Avoid ‘Hell’ Trump Threatens, Are Reportedly Near Deal for Israeli, Yank Hostages

Thirty-three of the 98 hostages would be released in the first of three stages to the deal.

With a week left in President Biden’s term, a draft of a deal between Israel and Hamas — prompted by President-elect Trump’s threats — for the release of some Gaza hostages and a temporary cease-fire is reportedly nearing completion.

Reported terms of the deal that was reached at Doha, Qatar, seem to mirror President Reagan’s 1981 announcement, during his first hours in office, that American hostages held in Iran were on a plane back home. According to the Doha deal, military activity in Gaza would cease for a week on Tuesday, at the end of which 33 of the 98 remaining hostages would be released.

If all goes according to that plan, the release of hostages, including American citizens, would coincide with the start of Trump’s presidency. Mediators have reportedly given Hamas a deadline of Monday at midnight to give an answer regarding the deal’s draft.

While the Saudi-based Al Arabiya network reported that Hamas has green-lighted the terms, Israel’s Kan news cited unidentified Palestinian sources as saying that Hamas is yet to do so. The Hamas representatives at Doha have agreed to the deal, but the organization’s Gaza chief, Mohammed Sinwar, is yet to make his move, according to the report.

The dynamics in negotiations reportedly changed dramatically after Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, joined Mr. Biden’s negotiator, Brett McGurk, at Doha. It followed Trump’s threat of “hell” to pay if hostages would not be released by the time he is inaugurated next Tuesday.

“It’s very clear that President Trump threatening Hamas and making it clear that there is going to be hell to pay is part of the reason why we’ve made progress on getting some hostages out,” the vice president-elect, J.D. Vance, told Fox News Sunday, during which he also for the first time partially spelled out what “hell” means.

“Number one, it means enabling the Israelis to knock out the final couple of battalions of Hamas and their leadership,” Mr. Vance said. “It means very aggressive sanctions and financial penalties on those who are supporting terrorist organizations in the Middle East” — which could include Hamas-supporting Qatar.

Family members of hostages, including some who are reportedly on the list to be released in the first stage, insist that any deal must include all of the hostages. Some fear that those who would not be released immediately will ultimately be left behind.

“Let’s hope this is a start of a process to release 98 hostages, following 465 days of suffering, starvation, and torture,” a member of the Tel Aviv-based Hostage Families Forum lobby, Daniel Carmon, tells the Sun. “A deal must include all the hostages with no exceptions. All of them. Now.”

According to the proposed three-stage deal, 33 hostages would be released in the first stage next week, including women, children, men over age 50, and a small number of injured “military age” men — which Hamas defines as under the age of 50. Those might include hostages with American citizenship. According to some reports, it is unclear how many of them are alive.

Israel would release more than 1,000 convicted Palestinians held in prisons, reportedly including up to two dozen convicted killers. In the second and third stages, the rest of the hostages would be released, Palestinian residents of northern Gaza who were evacuated would return to their homes, and a final end to hostilities would ensue after 45 days.