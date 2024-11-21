Giorgia Meloni Makes Italy a Pivotal Player at a Historic Point of Inflection

The Italian rightist has circled the globe as an agent of substantive change, building bridges to the BRIC nations, Latin America, the African states, the Balkans, and the Pacific region.

Giorgia Meloni wasn’t born great. Nor has greatness been thrust upon her. Yet here she is, on the precipice of greatness. Despite recent electoral setbacks in Emilia-Romagna and Umbria, Italy’s Prime Minister holds the key to peace, prosperity and global stability.

In just two short years, a woman named Giorgia has revivified her nation’s economic fortunes, elevated its international profile, and stiffened the resolve of the Western alliance in resisting naked aggression on European soil.

Italy matters because Ms. Meloni has made the Magic Boot a pivotal player at one of history’s inflection points — an era that the Wall Street Journal’s veteran Fred Kempe, now at the Atlantic Council, describes “as dramatic as the period after World War Two.”

Crises of migration, regional war, national sovereignty and nuclear conflagration threaten the stability of the entire planet. “Italy,” writes Andrea Landretta in La voce del Patriota, “is once again a protagonist in the world thanks to a government that knows how to clearly show which side it is on.”

In bolstering Rome’s role in the Atlantic Alliance, Giorgia Meloni is ushering in a new system — one linking interlocking yet culturally distinct nation-states that maintain a mutually assured independence.

While Russia, the People’s Republic of China, North Korea, and Iran pose ominous existential threats, the West wields both soft power and unprecedented political, economic, and military might. Signora Meloni advocates bringing these strengths to bear in pursuit of innovative and long-lasting conflict resolution.

The Italian rightist has circled the globe as an agent of substantive change, building bridges to the BRIC nations, Latin America, the African states, the Balkans, and the Pacific region. She has used conservative principles to govern effectively at home while reaching across the aisle internationally — earning the respect of the Chinese party boss, Xi Jinping, and the admiration of the Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Britain.

Not to mention President Biden.

Though the legacy press harbors the suspicion that Signora Meloni’s approach smacks of willful political schizophrenia — neo-fascism domestically and Atlanticism internationally — her modus operandi is rooted in diplomacy. Hers is neither a charm offensive nor a slick utopian stunt.

Earlier this week at the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Signora Meloni was hailed by leaders as disparate as Brazil’s left-wing president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Argentina’s free market firebrand, Javier Milei.

Prime Minister Meloni’s biggest booster, though, may turn out to be the 47th president of America. In addition to sharing Mr. Trump’s entrepreneurial ethos and devotion to traditional values, Giorgia Meloni is a proudly patriotic leader who stands by the tricolore.

In addition to promoting the Made in Italy economic brand, Signora Meloni strives to Make Italy Great Again.

MIGA, allora?

According to Antonio Giordano — a Fratelli d’Italia MP — Prime Minister Meloni should be the “natural interlocutor” for POTUS 47 if he “wants to understand how to better deal with Europe.” Andrea Di Giuseppe, an Italian-American businessman who serves as an MP with Meloni’s party representing Italians living in North America, agrees.

In a recent Financial Times article, he allowed that Ms. Meloni is the “most credible” actor “among conservative leaders in Europe and the obvious choice for Trump to talk to.” Moreover Signor Di Giuseppe recounted how when he met the President-elect last year, Mr. Trump described Meloni as “trustable.”

Prior to her accession to Palazzo Chigi, Giorgia, at a prayer breakfast in Washington in 2020, lauded Donald Trump’s “defense of identity, borders, enterprises, products and American families.”

Still, the Wall Street Journal’s Walter Russell Mead maintains that “Whether the topic is security, trade, tech or climate change, Mr. Trump’s approach is almost diametrically opposed to European hopes and plans.”

However, La Croix International’s Agnes Rotivel notes that the Corriere della Sera’s Aldo Cazzullo believes “President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House will allow Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to consolidate her position with her ally-rivals on the European stage.”

Like President Trump, Signora Meloni seeks an honorable, durable and verifiable end to the Russo-Ukrainian war. Unlike Germany’s Olaf Scholz, she will not, even via telephone, bend the knee to Putin.

While Giorgia Meloni “understands” Mr. Biden’s eleventh-hour approval of supplying American long-range missiles to Ukraine for use against Russia, the Premier reiterated Italy’s focus on “anti-aircraft defense.” In other words, think twice before crying havoc — and unleashing the dogs of nuclear war.