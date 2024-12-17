Some internet subcommunities are inviting, accessible, and positive, inviting you to share their passion and learn more about this topic. Others, on the other hand, are aggressive pits of snobs and gate-keepers, judging you for decisions you make that veer from their expert orthodoxy; and though there are great spots in it, coffee snobs can easily fall in the latter.

Buy ground coffee? Or beans from a supermarket? Get out of here. You don’t know the name of the Ghanaian farmer who picked your coffee? You haven’t taste-tested every roast level to find your absolute favorite? You didn’t spend thousands on an espresso machine? You may as well be a tea drinker. They’re the only subcommunity less fond of Starbucks than student supporters of Palestine.

Despite this, the coffee world is more awash than ever with great people and companies, letting you elevate your coffee-drinking experience without it becoming a life-consuming obsession. You don’t need to buy an expensive grinder, tuned for the perfect blend; but if you want to improve your morning coffee, try switching from instant to ground — or even just go for a great instant from a brand like Sightglass Instant.

Or, if you want the freshness of beans, get a cheap spice grinder and eyeball the measurements. A fresh grind, with higher quality coffee, made with proper French Press technique — which isn’t hard to get down — is enough to massively elevate your coffee drinking experience, without spending a lot of money.

And if you are happy to spend the money, there are now accessible on-ramps to barista-quality coffee, with high-tech, chic pour-over machines from brands like XBloom and Fellow. You can tweak their settings as minutely as you could imagine; but you can also use the default settings for a great cup of Joe.

My gizmo of the week then is coffee related, from Fellow: their glass Atmos vacuum jar. There is much debate about how to store your coffee beans, but a general rule of thumb is that you should vacuum seal once the bag is open. With the Fellow Atmos, you can do that: just pour your coffee into the jar, twist the lid several times, and when the little icon shows green, the air has been suctioned out of it. To keep your beans best, put the jar in a drawer, away from open sunlight; but I like having my coffee on display and am happy to have some theoretical quality decay. There is an electric lid version, sucking the air out for you, but the manual version is half the price; and there are three sizes of each version, but I just bought the largest, for flexibility.

If you have spare bags of coffee though, put them unopened in the freezer, and when you go to get some more, let the bag defrost for about a day before you open them. Putting them in the freezer retains their flavor best, but if you open them when they’re still frozen, they will rapidly oxidize from the temperature difference.

Their jar is a little pricey, as all Fellow items are — and most coffee gadgets — at $40, but it’s a stylish way to keep your coffee tasting great, and I’m glad I bought my pair of them.