The Golden Age of America begins right now.

God saved Trump — and America — for a reason.

The Golden Age of America begins right now.

From this day forward our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.

So began President Trump’s inauguration speech, as he retook the presidency after losing it in 2020 in the greatest political comeback in American history.

Mr. Trump was calling his second term a revolution of common sense.

As he put it: “Today I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense”

A new era of national success.

And a transformational tide of change that will sweep through the country.

In some sense imitating President Theodore Roosevelt, Mr. Trump said he wants America to act with courage, vigor, and vitality, emblematic of history’s greatest civilization.

And speaking of the Republican Roosevelt, Mr. Trump intends to take back some kind of control over the Panama Canal from the influx of Communist Chinese encroachment throughout Central and South America.

And right off the bat, Mr. Trump is rolling out a couple hundred “shock and awe” executive orders to close the border and re-open energy.

Time and again, Mr. Trump talked about the theme of unifying the country.

Ironically, four years ago President Biden said he’d be the unifier.

Yet Mr. Biden became one of the most corrupt and divisive presidents in American history.

And speaking of corruption, twenty minutes before his term officially ended, Mr. Biden pardoned his entire family, except for the first lady, Jill Biden, and himself.

His brother James and wife Sara, his sister Valerie and her husband John, and his brother Francis.

A breathtaking admission of family corruption and guilt.

Yet I don’t want to digress from Mr. Trump’s great moment today.

Referring to his new vision of America’s manifest destiny, he talked about going to the stars and American astronauts planting the Stars and Stripes on Mars.

He also mentioned the new Gulf of America and restoring Mount McKinley to its rightful name.

He spoke of increasing wealth through a meritocratic society.

Henceforth, there will only be two genders.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and woke social policies will be banned during the Trump years, and hopefully forever.

Mr. Trump spent plenty of time on policies to close the border, including a return to Remain in Mexico, Title 42, ending catch and release, military troops on the border, and declaring the drug cartels to be terror organizations.

Then of course “drill, baby, drill” and energy dominance to produce more at lower cost.

Mr. Trump spoke of the importance of defeating inflation, especially by ending overspending, and of course the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, brothers to rescind unnecessary programs and disempower the socialist regulatory state.

Surprisingly, he did not emphasize economic growth, or the blue-collar boom, and never mentioned tax cuts.

He did return to the theme of unity, mentioning his important election gains among African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, urban, suburban, and rural voters.

When you boil it down, the speech was all about unity, success, and prosperity.

I believe, as important as anything in this speech, was when Mr. Trump said: “I felt then and believe even more now that my life was saved for a reason. It was saved by God to make America great again.”

And I will simply add, God has entered Mr. Trump’s heart.

And that, I believe, has made him a better person.

And that, in turn, will make America that much of a greater country.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.