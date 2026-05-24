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The New York Sun
Foreign

Iran, U.S. Narrow Differences Over Nuclear Weapons, Passage of Ships Through Strait

President Trump said ‘both sides must take their time and get it right’ on a memorandum of understanding that would give billions to Iran in exchange for the end of its nuclear program.

Gas prices are shown at a Shell gas station at Hacienda Heights, California, on May 20, 2026.
Gas prices are shown at a Shell gas station at Hacienda Heights, California, on May 20, 2026. Jae C. Hong/AP
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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