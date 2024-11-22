GOP Needs To Put on Its Big Boy Pants

Here’s hoping the Senate GOP puts on its big boy pants and confirms President-elect Trump’s Cabinet choices.

Don’t listen to the D.C. swamp; don’t listen to the liberal media: Please listen to the guy who won a landslide election, where voters have given him a major mandate for change.

That includes policy changes — as well as personnel changes. Indeed, personnel becomes policy.

I personally don’t think Matt Gaetz got a fair hearing, or was truly allowed to make his case, but it was he who chose to withdraw, to not distract from the Trump transition. Point is, in America, you’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty.

Now, the left-wing swamp seems to be going after Pete Hegseth, over allegations concerning an episode that was said to have occurred seven years ago. But let’s be clear, the Monterey, California, police investigated, and no charges were filed.

That should put an end to it.

Hopefully, the Senate GOP will see that the brilliant Mr. Hegseth, who is a decorated military veteran as well as a super smart guy, was appointed by President Trump in order to shake up the Pentagon.

This is a place where they haven’t passed an audit in seven years, and where lately it seems like woke and DEI initiatives were more important than good battlefield judgment in Afghanistan.

Because of his experience, Mr. Hegseth knows the military very well. He himself was a warrior. He should be confirmed — routinely.

Then there are whispers that the next swamp target is going to be Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence. While you may not agree with everything she has said through the years, she was a U.S. Army Reserve colonel.

As a House member, she sat on the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, and Homeland Security committees. So she knows a lot about defense and intelligence matters.

She was also, until very recently, a Democrat, which is part of Trump’s new, broad-based coalition. Just what the doctor ordered to win elections.

Then there are whispers about going after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was nominated to run the health and human services department. Again, you may not agree with everything Mr. Kennedy has said through the years, but he too was a lifelong Democrat, and now he has come over to join the Trump coalition.

Very important.

Are you telling me that the NIH, the FDA, the CDC, and the entire HHS don’t need deregulation and a general shake-up? Really?

That’s exactly what Trump wants his appointees to do: Shake the tree branches, hard. It’s guaranteed that a lot of flotsam, jetsam, waste, fraud, abuse, excess overhead, and cost savings will fall from those tree branches.

And people like Mr. Hegseth and Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy —- along with Linda McMahon, who has been tasked with terminating the education department — and all the other Cabinet heads will be working closely with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in order to chop down that very swampy D.C. bureaucracy that is trying hard to sabotage not only the Trump appointees, but the Trump policies, and probably the president-elect himself.

Pam Bondi, nominated to run justice department, is tough and super competent, with more than 20 years as a prosecutor and Florida AG. She knows a lot about immigration enforcement — just what Trump wants.

Expect John Ratcliffe to shake up the CIA, from top to bottom. A long overdue effort.

Howard Lutnick over at the Department of Commerce will defend America against unfair trading practices that have hurt our blue collar workers in American industry.

Elise Stefanik will clear out the antisemitic rot at the UN.

Anyway, Mr. Trump needs help — from each and every one of the 53 Republican senators — to fulfill his promises to the American people. This is no time to go wobbly. The economy, our culture, and our security are at stake.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.