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Grand Slam or Grand Endorsement: Serena Williams’s Shocking Return Sparks Debate Over Weight Loss Drugs

Tennis star credits GLP-1 meds for getting her back into playing form after nearly four-year absence.

Serena Williams has been an outspoken proponent of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, appearing in a commercial during the Super Bowl for the telehealth company, Ro.
Serena Williams has been an outspoken proponent of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, appearing in a commercial during the Super Bowl for the telehealth company, Ro. Via Ro
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

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Grand Slam or Grand Endorsement: Serena Williams’s Shocking Return Sparks Debate Over Weight Loss Drugs | The New York Sun