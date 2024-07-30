The New York Sun

Harris, Top Dems Get Talking Points To Call Trump And Vance ‘Weird’

The ‘weird’ line of attack prompted Elon Musk to post a video compilation of Democrats using the word.

Harris speaks during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Grand Boulé, July 24, 2024, at Indianapolis. AP Photo/Darron Cummings
JOSEPH CURL
Vice President Harris and top Democrats have all apparently been assigned talking points for a new critique of Republicans, labeling President Trump and his running mate, Senator Vance, as “weird.”

The label has been prominently featured in interviews and online discussions, particularly targeting Mr. Vance’s comments on abortion and his earlier suggestion that political leaders without biological children “don’t really have a direct stake” in the country’s future.

The talking points appear to have provided Democrats with a narrative direction not evident during President Biden’s reelection campaign.

For instance, Governor Walz of Minnesota, who is considered a potential vice-presidential candidate for Ms. Harris, last week described Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance as “just weird” during an MSNBC interview.

Then, after Mr. Trump’s appearance on Fox News last Thursday, the Harris campaign issued a news release titled “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance,” which included the comment, “Trump is old and quite weird?” among the key points.

The following day, multiple news releases from the Harris campaign echoed this sentiment, stating “J.D. Vance is weird” due to his positions on abortion. A campaign representative noted that Mr. Vance had “spent all week making headlines for his out-of-touch, weird ideas.”

The “weird” line of attack drew billionaire Elon Musk’s attention, prompting him to post a video compilation of Democrats using the word.

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

