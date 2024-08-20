Harris’s Support Could Be ‘Less Rosy’ Than Public Polling Indicates

As Vice President Harris appears to be riding high in public polls, the founder of a super PAC supporting her is warning that the race is tighter than Democrats may realize.

“Our numbers are much less rosy than what you’re seeing in the public,” the president of Future Forward, Chauncey McLean, said at an event Monday at the University of Chicago, Reuters reports. The super PAC has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in support of Ms. Harris ahead of the election, the outlet notes.

Public polling has shown Ms. Harris gaining momentum as the Democratic National Convention gets underway this week, with 48 percent of American adults having a favorable view of Ms. Harris, AP-NORC polling indicates, compared to 41 percent having a similar view of President Trump. Ms. Harris’ numbers are also up nine percentage points from earlier in the summer, and ahead of President Biden’s 38 percent favorability ratings before he withdrew from the race. FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average data show that Ms. Harris leads Trump by 46.7 to 43.8, as of Tuesday.

Yet, Mr. McLean is warning that the race will be close in several states, with Pennsylvania’s “coin flip” race being the most consequential, Reuters notes, and he said Ms. Harris needs to take Pennsylvania, Georgia, or North Carolina to win the election.

“We have it tight as a tick, and pretty much across the board,” Mr. McLean said of the presidential race. Most of the growing excitement over Ms. Harris has been from young voters of color, he said, yet she has work to do to win over the young voters, Blacks, and Hispanics who supported President Biden in the last election.