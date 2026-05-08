‘The Receptionist’ Returns to an Office Where Cheerfully Banal Chatter Proves Deceptive

Published: May 7, 2026, 09:39 PM ET Updated: May 8, 2026, 09:48 AM ET

A new off-Broadway production of Adam Bock’s 2007 play ‘The Receptionist’ shows how artificial flowers can hide dark currents.

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