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‘The Receptionist’ Returns to an Office Where Cheerfully Banal Chatter Proves Deceptive

A new off-Broadway production of Adam Bock’s 2007 play ‘The Receptionist’ shows how artificial flowers can hide dark currents.

Will Pullen and Katie Finneran in 'The Receptionist.'
Will Pullen and Katie Finneran in 'The Receptionist.' Joan Marcus
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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