High Energy Trump Showcases GOP Unity on Capitol Hill — While No Energy Biden Wanders Off During G-7 Confab

High energy Trump — versus no energy Biden.

President Biden goes to a G-7 meeting in Italy and gets lost in a crowd — of about seven people.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, had to go and get him as he was wandering off into nowhere. It’s not a good look for American power.

By the way, Signora Meloni is already a superstar on the European stage with her conservative policies that are shaking up Italy and the rest of Europe.

Meanwhile, President Trump goes to Washington for the first time in three and a half years and blows up the liberal media with his high energy and his positive pro-growth tax-cutting message.

As he promised during the primaries last winter, Trump is unifying the Republican Party.

There was the arch-critic Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, shaking hands and fist-bumping with the Republican Presidential standard-bearer.

There was Trump praising and endorsing the former Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, who is a moderate Republican running for the Senate. And he could very well win in an ultra-blue state.

I’ll bet you a Senator Hogan will vote for Trump policies at least 70 percent of the time — and that’s pretty good. And he could help elect a GOP Senate majority. And that’s very good.

Trumpian politics have become unifying, which was a big part of his message.

And Trump is a growth guy. He told all the bigshot chief executives at the Business Roundtable that he was a tax-cutter.

As the moderator, I asked him directly, and he said he would keep the 21 percent corporate tax rate. Then he started ruminating that 20 percent was a nice round number. Or you could go to 18 percent.

Or even the 15 percent rate that he originally favored in the 2016 campaign. Importantly, he is signaling that he is a tax-cutter, not a tax-raiser.

He is a pro-growth, prosperity and opportunity president, not a redistributionist.

No-energy Biden wants a $5 trillion tax hike, which would give high energy to big government socialists.

High-energy Trump is aiming for a significant tax cut that will give no energy to the government and high energy to private investment and free-market capitalism.

Trump told the chief executives he would stop over-regulation and unlock significant permitting reform for some inflation-curbing “drill, baby, drill” and all manner of construction projects.

Now that’s high-energy. Mr. Biden’s DEI and ESG mandates have kept business pinned down. That’s a low-energy economy.

Mr. Trump emphasized that he wants America to be a magnet for the best and the brightest all around the world, provided they have proper vetting and visas.

Yes, he’s going to close the border and deport criminals. But he also told the business chief executives that he’s okay with high-skilled technology immigrants, provided they’re legal.

And, if young people already living in America, presuming they are vetted, graduate from college, they should be allowed to stay here and contribute to the economy — rather then shipped back home someplace.

Trump has long believed this, but it would require a change in the immigration laws.

These are all high-energy, advanced thinking, innovative proposals.

It’s what business wants to hear. It’s what business needs in order to perform and produce.

It would be a win for working folks who have suffered falling real wages for three and a half years under Mr. Biden.

And how about tax-free tips for service industry working folks?

Trump mentioned that again. And that innovative idea was a shot ripping across Mr. Biden’s bow.

The Biden Democrats are low-energy, hidebound, bureaucratic, anti-business, sit-on-your hands people who are trying to somehow manage American decline.

We can’t have that. That’s a Trump message.

We’ve got to unleash the animal spirits of prosperity and opportunity and restore American greatness, as soon as possible.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.