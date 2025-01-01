Hoping for a Better New Year, Aunt of Gaza’s Youngest Hostage Fights for Family Members’ Freedom

Ofri Bibas’s brother, Yarden, his wife, Shiri, and their two children, Kfir and Ariel, were abducted from their Kibbutz Nir Oz home by Hamas terrorists more than 14 months ago.

Ofri Bibas, who has spent the past year doing everything possible to campaign for her younger brother’s release from Gaza, is clinging to the hope that the new year will bring better news for her family members being held captive by Hamas terrorists.

The 38-year-old’s brother, Yarden, his wife, Shiri, and their two children, Kfir and Ariel, were abducted from their Kibbutz Nir Oz home by Hamas terrorists more than 14 months ago. Kfir, who was 10 months old at the time of the abduction, and Ariel, then 4, are today the only children left among the Israeli hostages captive in Gaza.

“I feel like it’s so obvious that these two little kids need to be home in Israel. Kfir will be 2 and Ariel 6,” Ofri Bibas told The New York Sun in an exclusive interview. “By fighting for my nephews’ release, I’m fighting for the most important part of my brother’s life,” she said. “He loves his kids so much.”

Ms. Bibas said she feels overwhelming disappointment regarding the international community, whose leaders have failed to secure the release of the children. “It’s not just the Israeli government, it’s the responsibility of the whole world to ensure that these two innocent kids are freed,” she said. Along with other family members, she has spent much of the past year traveling to meetings with leaders and policymakers around the world to campaign for her family’s release.

Yarden Bibas lights the menorah with his family on Chanukah. Via Ofri Bibas

Ms. Bibas said she feels renewed hope with President-elect Trump set to assume office on January 20. “I put all my faith and trust in Trump to bring the hostages back — both those who are living and those who are dead and deserve a proper burial in Israel. I think that Trump has a unique way of looking at situations and finding solutions.”

She also noted that President Biden did everything he could to help out the families of the hostages during his presidency.

Ms. Bibas gave birth to her third child in June of this year. She says it’s been difficult balancing her responsibilities as a mother with the campaign to bring her family members home.

“This year has been a rollercoaster nightmare. It’s a nightmare that I could never imagine would ever happen. I have these moments where I stop and try to realize the situation I’m in. I do these interviews and still cannot believe that my brother is in a tunnel in Gaza and that I don’t know anything about Shiri and the boys,” she said.

Ms. Bibas, who is an occupational therapist, added: “I can’t sleep. I’m always thinking about them, about what’s happening to them. I’ll be doing regular, routine things and I look fine on the outside. Sometimes I’m even smiling but underneath the surface, I feel sadness all the time. I’m worried and anxious.

“Yarden doesn’t even know that he has a new nephew. I never had the chance to tell him he was going to be an uncle again.”

Ms. Bibas said Chanukah was always a special time for her family. She and her brother would bring their children and spouses to Ashkelon to light candles every holiday: “We would eat traditional Yemenite donuts called zalabyeh at our grandpa’s house. Our children would sing and dance and go crazy together. Those are my last Chanukah memories of Yarden, Shiri and their red-headed kids. Ariel and Kfir loved this holiday.”

She said knowing that her brother is alive in Gaza gives her strength. “Even when I feel exhausted and overwhelmed with what is going on, I know I can’t complain about anything. What my brother, his family, and all the other hostages are going through is beyond suffering. I have to keep fighting until they see the light again.”