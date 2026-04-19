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Hostility to Trump Bars Global Recognition of Israeli-American Military Defeat of Iran

The Tehran regime cannot possibly continue to pretend to be fighting a war for more than a few more weeks.

President Trump making remarks about the Iran war from the White House on April 1, 2026.
President Trump making remarks about the Iran war from the White House on April 1, 2026. Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
CONRAD BLACK

CONRAD BLACK

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