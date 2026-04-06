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The New York Sun
National

House Oversight Democrats Seek Interview With Former Real Housewife Who Dished on Prison Life With Ghislaine Maxwell

Jen Shah says Maxwell was afforded things unavailable to other inmates, including private workout sessions, special meals and bottled water.

Former Real Housewives star Jen Shah describes prison life with Ghislaine Maxwell during a video interview with People magazine.
Former Real Housewives star Jen Shah describes prison life with Ghislaine Maxwell during a video interview with People magazine. Via X
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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