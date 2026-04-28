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The New York Sun
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How William Shakespeare Became the First Capitalist Playwright

Daniel Swift’s perceptive book discloses how the Bard cashed in from his association with The Theatre, getting paid both as performer and writer.

William Shakespeare, detail of 19th-century print, after Martin Droeshout the Younger.
William Shakespeare, detail of 19th-century print, after Martin Droeshout the Younger. Metropolitan Museum of Art via Wikimedia Commons
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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