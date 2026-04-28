How William Shakespeare Became the First Capitalist Playwright

Trump To Meet an Emboldened Xi Jinping
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Daniel Swift’s perceptive book discloses how the Bard cashed in from his association with The Theatre, getting paid both as performer and writer.
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|