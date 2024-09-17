The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Hundreds of Hezbollah Fighters in Lebanon Injured After Their Pagers Explode

Israel is believed to be behind the explosions.

AP/Hussein Malla
Civil Defense first-responders carry a wounded man whose handheld pager exploded at al-Zahraa hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. AP/Hussein Malla
MAGGIE HRONCICH
MAGGIE HRONCICH

Hundreds of Hezbollah members were reportedly seriously injured after their pagers exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday. 

The wounded members include fighters and medics, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed security source. An anonymous Hezbollah official told the outlet that the pager explosions were the “biggest security breach” in its nearly year-long battle with Israel. The injuries are rising too quickly to count, according to a Hezbollah source who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. 

The explosions are believed to be an Israeli attack, the AP reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation. The pager explosions were a result of “a security operation that targeted the devices,” according to a Hezbollah official, who said that “the enemy (Israel) stands behind this security incident.”

Lebanese officials are calling on hospitals to be on high alert and for people to stay away from their pagers, and photographers in the area are reporting overloaded emergency rooms full of patients with serious injuries, especially to their limbs. 

A Reuters journalist on the ground reported seeing ambulances rushing to hospitals and “widespread panic,” as explosions were still taking place even half an hour after the first blasts. 

Iran’s Mehr news agency is reporting that Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was injured from the pager explosions.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

MAGGIE HRONCICH
MAGGIE HRONCICH

Ms. Hroncich is from Pittsburgh and a graduate of Hillsdale College. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Federalist, and The Daily Signal.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use