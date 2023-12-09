Hunter Biden Gets an Excuse To Avoid Being Questioned

From what I gather, conservatives are rejoicing over the nine charges filed in the 56 page grand jury indictment against the President’s son Hunter Biden by federal prosecutor David Weiss. It’s a pretty seamy indictment and I’m sure Hunter Biden’s not too happy about it and I’m sure his father isn’t thrilled either.

But, speaking as a non-lawyer, really just as a poor impoverished news host, I’m not so sure about this alleged Christmas present. Coincidentally, Hunter Biden was supposed to appear in front of Congress this coming week. But I’m sure it’s not really a coincidence is it?

Because now Hunter Biden is going to use this as an excuse to avoid any private depositions under oath before the congressional Oversight, or Judicial, or Ways and Means committees. Or worst case, will certainly take the Fifth.

But what he will not be forced into doing is disclosing all the details of the alleged influence peddling and bribery crimes that might just happen to come up in a discussion about his failure to register as a foreign agent.

Let me italicize that foreign agent part, because the Weiss indictment didn’t include that for some reason. The whole world knows that Papa Biden was involved with his sons businesses. That’s too easy. What the world doesn’t yet know is precisely how.

And Hunter Biden isn’t going to talk about that because he’s already been busted for not paying his taxes. Right? Since, if he just got busted for three felonies and six misdemeanors, and yes he could go to jail for 17 years, and no, Hunter Biden’s not going to have any fun in jail, but he won’t go to Capitol Hill either, my non-legal suspicion is that this whole series of events actually brings GOP Oversight investigators further away from President Biden.

Because Hunter’s going to be untouchable for quite some time. And if I were really a cynic, I would say that Special Counsel David Weiss, who has zero credibility, decided to put Hunter Biden on ice for exactly this reason.

I mean I can imagine the phone calls between Weiss and Attorney General Garland, “look we’ve got to do something here, because these IRS whistleblowers made such a strong case and Judge Noreika in Wilmington blew up the first phony deal beyond repair, so let’s protect our ultimate boss, Joe, by throwing Hunter under the bus.”

Just for a little while. Put him on ice for the rest of the election period, and if Papa Biden beats President Trump he’ll undoubtedly pardon his son.

In fact, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre said again Friday that the president would never pardon his son, which of course makes it all the more likely that, that is exactly what the President will do.

Remember the political axiom, politicians say “no, no, no” right up until the time they say “yes”. that law will apply. Or, if Mr. Trump wins, then Hunter Biden will make some kind of deal but yes he’ll spend some time in the pokey.

Not the worst thing in the world from the standpoint of his octogenarian father who will whisper under his breath, “better him than me”. Since when have conservatives suddenly decided to entrust Mr. Weiss after his unenviable track record?