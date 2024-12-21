Iconic Autos That Were Killed in 2024

Honda is bringing back one of its classic model names next year when it introduces an all-new Prelude.

The two-door coupe was a mainstay for the brand from 1978 through 2001 and it is hoping to rekindle some of that glory with a sporty hybrid that will need to buck current trends that favor trucks and SUVs.

The Honda Prelude. Courtesy Honda

Honda’s luxury brand Acura recently had success resurrecting the Integra, which was one of its first models when it launched in 1986 and was also put on hiatus in 2001. The latest version that was introduced in 2022 has sold better than many expected in no small part to the attention the name’s return has received.

Other automakers may want to take note as they discontinue several nameplates this year with no plans to replace them anytime soon. Here’s a look at some of the icons that are driving into the history books.

CHEVROLET MALIBU

The Chevy Malibu. Courtesy Chevrolet

The Malibu name has been ebbing and flowing through Chevy’s lineup since 1964, but now its heading into the sunset for good. It has been featured on coupes, convertibles and even station wagons, but the latest version is a sedan that debuted in 2016. It hasn’t changed much since then and is mostly known as a rental car these days. Its departure is doubly significant, however, as it the last family car Chevrolet makes, with the rest of the lineup comprised of trucks, SUVs and the Corvette.

FISKER OCEAN

The Fisker Ocean. Courtesy Fisker

Another maritime model name made waves this year when California electric car startup Fisker declared bankruptcy and the end of sales of its Ocean after barely a year on the market. The stylish compact SUV was plagued with supply, service and delivery issues and the company couldn’t right the ship fast enough to stay afloat.

FORD EDGE

The Ford Edge. Courtesy Ford

Ford left a big hole in its lineup when it stopped building the midsize Edge in Canada this spring after 14 years with nothing to replace it. The Lincoln Aviator that was assembled alongside it was redesigned and moved to China, from where it is imported today. Ford also makes a new Edge there, but hasn’t confirmed any intentions to bring it to the U.S. With new tariffs on Chinese made goods looming, the Edge is looking like one corner it may cut for good.

JAGUAR — ALMOST ALL OF IT

The Jaguar F-Type. Courtesy Jaguar

The edgy campaign announcing Jaguar’s coming 2026 reboot as a high-end electric automaker made plenty of news this year, but it isn’t making many cars right now. Production of the I-Pace, E-Pace, XE and XF has all ended, leaving only the F-Pace SUV to carry the brand’s name into 2025.

LAMBORGHINI HURICÁN

The Lamborghini Huracan. Courtesy Lamborghini

It might be hard to consider a car that costs over $200,000 as a best seller, but Lamborghini delivered more than 25,000 Huricáns over the past decade which is more than any sports car it has ever sold. Along with its name, the two-seater is taking something with it to the supercar graveyard with it. The Huricán will be the last Lamborghini powered by a screaming naturally aspirated V10 engine as the all-new Temerario that has succeeded it is a hybrid with a V8.

NISSAN GT-R

The Nissan GT-R has been on sale since 2009. Courtesy Nissan

The Nissan GT-R is nicknamed Godzilla and has proven to be as resilient as the fictional creature. The high-tech sports car first went on sale since 2009 and remains one of the most fearsome sports cars in the world today, thanks to its 565 hp twin-turbocharged V6 and high-tech all-wheel drive system. If it is ever replaced, it will likely be with an electric vehicle, which seems appropriate for something named after a nuclear-powered monster.