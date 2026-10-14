Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
New York’s governor tries to run against President Trump, not her actual opponent.
The reason the Bruce Blakeman-Kathy Hochul race for governor is so important, is because a Blakeman victory will not only knock out a far-left blue state governor, it will also knock down New York’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The reason the Bruce Blakeman-Kathy Hochul race for governor is so important, is because a Blakeman victory will not only knock out a far-left blue state governor, it will also knock down New York’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
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