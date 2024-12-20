If There’s Going To Be a Government Shutdown, ‘Let It Begin Now,’ Trump Says and Blames Biden

Speaker Johnson said a vote would be held Friday morning on a new plan, after dozens of Republicans revolted against his proposal Thursday night.

“A Biden problem” is how President-elect Trump is describing the budget disaster ahead of a looming government shutdown at midnight.

“If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under ‘TRUMP,’” the president-elect wrote on Truth Social early Friday morning. “This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!”

His comments come after Republicans killed their own budget bill on Thursday, forcing Speaker Johson to turn to “plan C” after dozens of GOP members rejected a last-minute budget plan that was supported by Mr. Johnson and Trump. Before that proposal, an initial budget plan was dropped after Trump and Elon Musk opposed it.

Mr. Johnson is promising that he has a new plan and says to “stay tuned” throughout Friday morning

“Yeah, yeah, we have a plan,” Mr. Johnson told reporters Friday morning as he walked into the Capitol, the Hill reported. “We’re expecting votes this morning, so you all stay tuned. We’ve got a plan.”

A whopping 38 House Republicans voted against his budget proposal Thursday night, with some members calling the plan “absolutely ridiculous.”

“I am absolutely sickened by a party that campaigns on fiscal responsibility and has the temerity to go forward to the American people and say you think this is fiscally responsible,” Congressman Chip Roy said, as the Sun reported. “It’s asinine!”

The dozens of Republicans who voted against the bill did so in direct opposition to Trump, who had praised the plan as “a very good Deal for the American People,” supporting it for pushing out the “unnecessary Debt ceiling.” Trump has put the debt ceiling — the cap on the amount of money the federal government is authorized to borrow — in recent days, calling it “ridiculous.”

“Congress must get rid of, or extend out to, perhaps, 2029, the ridiculous Debt Ceiling,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Friday morning. “Without this, we should never make a deal. Remember, the pressure is on whoever is President.”

As the midnight deadline looms to avoid government shutdown, a failure to come to an agreement has thrust Mr. Johnson’s political future into jeopardy ahead of a January 3 Speaker vote. He is sure to face a tough day as he attempts to balance pleasing Trump, keeping fiscal conservatives on his side, and winning over Democrat votes.