In Election Milestone, More Voters Trust Harris Than Trump on Economy, Poll Finds

This ‘says as much about how badly Biden was doing as it does about how well Harris is doing,’ one observer says.

More voters say they trust Vice President Harris to handle the economy than President Trump, polling released by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan indicates. This marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time either Democratic candidate has led Trump on the issue since the poll began tracking it almost a year ago.

While 41 percent of respondents said they’d trust Trump on the economy more than Ms. Harris — a percentage that has been steady since June — 42 percent of surveyed voters said they’d have more faith in Ms. Harris, a 7-point improvement from President Biden’s numbers last month.

“The fact that voters were more positive on Harris than on Biden … says as much about how badly Biden was doing as it does about how well Harris is doing,” a professor at the University of Michigan, Erik Gordon, said, according to the Financial Times.

The polling comes as Ms. Harris is expected to release her economic plans any day. When asked on Saturday when she would roll out her policy platform, the vice president said it would come “next week, and it’ll be focused on the economy and what we need to do to bring down costs and also strengthen the economy overall.”

The economy has taken a central role in the election this year, and recent Gallup polling confirms that economic problems are the top issue for 33 percent of Americans, coming in above immigration, crime, abortion, and other national issues.

While Monday’s poll indicates that more voters trust Ms. Harris to handle the economy, Trump had wins in other areas: 43 percent of respondents trust Trump to handle trade with China compared to 39 percent favoring Ms. Harris, and 22 percent of voters said an election win for the former president would leave them “much better off” financially, while 12 percent said the same of a victory by Ms. Harris.

Most respondents said that if Ms. Harris wins the election, she should depart from Mr. Biden’s economic agenda. Thirty-eight percent said she should “take a completely different approach from Joe Biden’s economic policies,” while 23 percent said she should “make major changes” to them.