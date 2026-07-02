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The New York Sun
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In New Report, House Democrats Claim Trump Hijacked 250th Anniversary Events

An interim report claims a Trump-backed group may have committed wire fraud by luring donors to direct money to them instead of a congressionally established group.

Visitors fan themselves while waiting in line for the ferris wheel at the Great American State Fair at Washington, D.C, on July 1, 2026.
Visitors fan themselves while waiting in line for the ferris wheel at the Great American State Fair at Washington, D.C, on July 1, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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