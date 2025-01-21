Infectious Trump Optimism Boosting American Morale, Unity

What a welcome relief from the pessimistic vision of people and society that is always held by socialists and progressives everywhere.

Infectious Trump optimism is a big American morale booster and unifier. In President Trump’s first day in office, he delivered six speeches, by my count.

His inaugural speech — which was a wonderfully optimistic unity speech, full of American success and recovery. Kind of like President Reagan’s “shining city on a hill” is back.

Then, he gave another speech on Capitol Hill to various House members and staff.

Then, he gave another speech downtown at the Capital One Arena.

And, then, he gave three speeches at the evening galas.

And he boogied up a storm by dancing with Melania Trump, who looked so fabulous she practically stole the show herself.

And, during this long day, by some counts he signed 118 executive orders.

Most of them were Biden rescissions. One rescission I especially liked was ending President Biden’s agreement with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to raise a global tax on American businesses.

Many of the orders returned us back to first-term policies.

Some of them were new ideas — like TikTok. Revoking security clearances of deep state anti-Trump officials. And then of course some Department of Government Efficiency regulations, that’s new. Recognizing 2 genders: male and female. Ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. And on and on.

While Mr. Trump was signing 50 or so executive orders in the Oval Office last night before heading out to the galas, he simultaneously held a news conference for about an hour.

So it’s not far-fetched to say that Mr. Trump did more in a day than Mr. Biden did in four years.

And Mr. Trump still has much to do to clean up Mr. Biden’s mess and straighten out the country.

All things are possible, though, with an optimist who believes in the American dream of success — and talks about golden eras.

What a welcome relief from the dark ages of Mr. Biden, from the fundamentally pessimistic vision of people and society that is always held by socialists and progressives everywhere.

For them, it’s all about the state. For Mr. Trump, it’s all about individuals — and their hard work and meritocratic climbing the ladder of success.

In round numbers, Mr. Trump is going to close the borders to illegal immigration and deport the criminals as fast as possible.

He’s going to reopen the fossil fuel spigots to boost energy production and hopefully bring down prices. He’s going to DOGE his way toward ending the socialist regulatory state.

Though he didn’t mention it specifically in his inaugural speech, he will extend his highly successful pro-growth tax cuts — and even add to them.

Wall Street thinks his tax cuts and tariffs will be inflationary. But the stock market is booming, and we know it can’t be inflationary — not only because it was tried once before and wasn’t inflationary, but we want to believe Mr. Trump when he tells us this time it will not be inflationary either.

He’s going to start right away — perhaps in just a couple of weeks — and slap big 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada if they don’t play ball with us and shut their borders to both illegals and fentanyl.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, believes he can fix the TikTok conundrum. And he’s ready to travel to China to do some business with Xi Jinping — even though that will likely entail even higher tariffs.

He’s got more work to do in the Middle East to stop Hamas from taking over Gaza again — or stop Iran from developing more nukes. And he’s got plenty more work to do in Eastern Europe to develop some kind of peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

He’s already trolling Mexico by renaming that body of water the “Gulf of America.” And he’s put Panama and China on short-leash notice that he’s going to enforce the Monroe Doctrine in the Western Hemisphere — he might even add Greenland to the mix, and rename it the Trump Doctrine.

The thing about Mr. Trump’s incredible energy and optimism and belief in the old-fashioned American value of success and hard work — is that while he may have so many things on his plate inherited from the Biden darkness, if you listen to Mr. Trump — you actually believe that he can lead America to success in all of these endeavors and problem solving.

His optimism is infectious.

Americans have a long history of wanting to believe optimism — and yearning for optimistic leadership.

And here comes Mr. Trump — with a calm demeanor, his usual business-like approach, but this time with a renewed faith that God wants him to succeed.

And then you think — right now, for one shining moment, and one extraordinary political honeymoon — that he can do it all.

Why? Because he thinks he can do it all.

And you know what? A large majority of us want him to do it all.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.