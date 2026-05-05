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The New York Sun
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Intelligence Community Eyeballs Iranian Nukes as World Chitters Over Strait of Hormuz

A leaked assessment that the mullahs were a mere nine months away from a bomb is “politically motivated,” a nonproliferation watcher tells the Sun.

This satellite picture shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordow following U.S. airstrikes targeting the facility, on June 22, 2025.
This satellite picture shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordow following U.S. airstrikes targeting the facility, on June 22, 2025. Planet Labs PBC via AP
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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