Iran Warns of Retaliation Against Military Forces if U.S., Israel Intervene to Aid Protesters

Speaking at an emergency session, the head of Iran’s parliament warns that intervention would be met with strikes on military bases, ships.

The speaker of Iran’s parliament is threatening American and Israeli military installations if the two nations intervene to assist protesters, adding that “preemptive strikes are also not ruled out.”

As protests seeking to overthrow the regime enter a third week in more than 185 cities across the nation, the Islamic regime is accusing the United States and Israel of backing a “coup d’etat,” and calling protesters “trained, armed, and paid terrorists.”

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who according to Le Figaro newspaper in France requested visas from the French government for his family last week, said Sunday during an emergency session that Iran is prepared to take action against nations that intervene in the country’s internal affairs.

“American military centers and bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” said Mr. Ghalibaf, warning Washington to not “miscalculate.”

“Regret won’t help you afterward,” he said.

With at least 116 dead and 2,638 injured, according to the U.S. Human Rights Activists News Agency, the national police have started to intensify their crackdown against the demonstrators. Police are using drones to track individuals, and the head of the national police command said that “decisive action will soon be taken against armed individuals among the protesters.”

While the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said protesters are destroying the country “to please the U.S. government,” Iranian officials have been organizing their own counter-demonstrations, and have warned that it will take a heavy hand against protesters who continue their demonstrations past Monday.

On Saturday, President Trump posted that “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” The form and timing of that help has not been revealed by anyone in the administration, however.

Iranian officials appear ready to challenge Mr. Trump’s claims. State media report that the president’s reaction to the shooting death of a woman in Minneapolis by an ICE agent revealed that he supports police force against protesters, belying his threats to intervene if protesters are killed.

What began as a demonstration against the country’s flailing economy has turned into a liberation movement for millions in the country. Protesters have chanted “Death to the Ayatollah,” and called for the return of the crown prince in exile, Reza Pahlavi.

In the capital of Tehran, protesters have burned several large, well-known mosques and government buildings. As police attempt to restore order, the BBC Persian channel is reporting that overwhelmed hospitals are telling families they will not release the bodies unless family members pay a $6,930 fee.

From his home outside Washington, DC, the late shah’s son, Mr. Pahlavi, has been stoking the demonstrations, urging people on the ground to continue protesting and promising that he will return.

“Know that you are not alone. Your compatriots around the world are proudly shouting your voice,” he wrote on X. “In particular, President Trump, as the leader of the free world, has carefully observed your indescribable bravery and has announced that he is ready to help you. Do not abandon the streets. My heart is with you. I know that I will soon be by your side.”