Israel Braces for Ballistic Missile Attack From Iran

The White House is telling reporters that Iran is preparing an “imminent” ballistic missile attack against Israel. Israeli officials have changed public instructions, limiting the number of people who could congregate in one place, and ordering school classes to be taught near bomb shelters.

The Department of State instructed embassy workers in Israel to also be near bomb shelters. “We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack,” the unidentified White House official told reporters, adding a warning that “a direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

The Israel Defense Force spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, says that as of now “no aerial threats have been launched at Israel from Iran.” America and Israel are following events together, he added. “The IDF is prepared, both defensively and offensively,” he told reporters, adding, “there will be consequences” to an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

The situation harks back to April 14, when Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones toward Israel. Most were intercepted, shot down, or harmlessly fell in open fields, as a result of successful defensive measures employed by Israel, with the backing of America and several other allies, including Arab countries in the Gulf.