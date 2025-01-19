Israeli Families, With Tears of Joy and Relief, Reunite with Hostages After Nearly 500 Days in Hamas Captivity

‘Every last hostage must be released, and humanitarian aid must be provided to the hostages who are still waiting to come home,’ a mother of one hostage released Sunday says.

The atmosphere across Israel was tense and cautiously optimistic throughout Sunday, as the country awaited the release of the first three hostages held captive by Hamas terrorists for 472 days.

When the Red Cross transferred the first three female hostages over to the Israel Defense Forces, a collective sigh of relief and tears of joy were shared across millions in the Jewish state. In the Negev, Israeli Air Force aircraft left white streaks in the shape of ribbons in the sky, the symbol of the campaign to free the hostages.

In Tel Aviv, thousands of Israelis, alongside families of hostages, gathered in Hostages Square on Sunday evening for a collective viewing of the release of the hostages, which included Emily Damari, 28, Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and Romi Gonen, 24.

“I want to thank everyone who never stopped fighting for Emily throughout this horrendous ordeal, and who never stopped saying her name,” said the mother of Emily, Mandy Damari, one of the three young women released in the first phase of the ceasefire today.

“In Israel, Britain, the United States, and around the world. Thank you for bringing Emily home,” the elder Ms. Damari in a statement.

“While Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over, for too many other families the impossible wait continues,” added Ms. Damari, who campaigned around the world for her daughter’s release, meeting with international power brokers and world leaders.

“Every last hostage must be released, and humanitarian aid must be provided to the hostages who are still waiting to come home,” she said.

Doron Steinbrecher, 31, a veterinary nurse, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Kfar Aza home, reunites with her mother, Simona. Israel Defense Forces

Emily Damari was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023. She was shot in her hand, and her beloved dog, Choocha, was also killed by the Hamas terrorists who stormed the kibbutz. Her mother, Mandy, who was raised in Beckenham, England and later married an Israeli, related that the last text her daughter sent her before being dragged into Gaza was a heart emoji.

The Prime Minister of Britain, Keir Starmer, welcomed the release of Emily and the other two women, stating that the wait had been long overdue.

“The release of three hostages today is wonderful and long-overdue news after months of agony for them and their families. Among them is British citizen Emily Damari, who will now be reunited with her family, including her mother Amanda, who has never stopped her tireless fight to bring her daughter home,” Mr. Starmer stated.

He also pointed out that while it was a joyous day for some, for others it was another day of suffering. “While this ceasefire deal should be welcomed, we must not forget about those who remain in captivity under Hamas,” Mr. Starmer said.

Romi Gonen, 24, kidnapped by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music rave reunites with her mother, Meirav, Sunday. Israel Defense Forces

President-elect Trump promised nearly two weeks ago that “all hell will break out” if the Israeli hostages were not returned home before his inauguration on January 20. However, only three hostages will have been returned by the time Trump is inaugurated Monday.

Nearly 100 hostages are will being held at Gaza, dozens of which are set to be released in exchange for 1,904 Palestinian prisoners and terrorists, including those sentenced for deadly terror attacks and murders, as part of phase one of the Gaza ceasefire. Among them are elderly individuals, infirm women, and children, including Ariel Bibas, 5, and his brother, Kfir Bibas, 2.