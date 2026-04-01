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The New York Sun
Justice

Judge Refuses To Give Luigi Mangione More Time To Prepare for One of His Murder Trials: Accused Faces Jam-Packed Calendar He Calls ‘Double Jeopardy’

“We are somewhat at the mercy of events in the state case,” says the federal judge, who nonetheless would only move the federal trial by a couple of weeks.

Luigi Mangione appears in court for a hearing on his state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Supreme Court on September 16, 2025.
Luigi Mangione appears in court for a hearing on his state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Supreme Court on September 16, 2025. Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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