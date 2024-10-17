The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Killing of Hamas Leader, Yehyeh Sinwar, Could Set in Motion Final Stage of Gaza War

The brain behind the October 7 massacre in southern Israel that launched a Mideast-wide war is killed on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

AP/Adel Hana, file
Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his Gaza office, April 13, 2022. AP/Adel Hana, file
BENNY AVNI
BENNY AVNI

“Wow, wow, wow, it’s Sinwar,” an Israel Defense Force soldier exclaimed on Thursday, gazing at a body after an exchange of fire in southern Gaza, according to Kan news. It took nearly 24 hours before DNA tests confirmed what that soldier recognized: The top Hamas leader, the brain behind the October 7 massacre in southern Israel that launched a Mideast-wide war, is dead, Kan is reporting. 

Yehyeh Sinwar, who assumed the political leadership of the Gaza-based terror group after the July 31 elimination of Ismail Haniyeh at Tehran, was killed, symbolically, on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. A 2003 massacre of Israelis was launched on the last day of that holiday.

Closing the Sinwar chapter could also start the final stage of the Gaza war, which has been fought since the Simchat Torah killing orgy. He has reportedly been the major stumbling block to a deal for a cease-fire and the release of 101 remaining hostages, some of whom are presumed alive. The now-leaderless hostage holders could come to see them as a burden, rather than an asset.        

BENNY AVNI
BENNY AVNI

Benny Avni is a columnist who has published in the New York Post, WSJOpinion, The Daily Beast, Newsweek, Israel Radio, Ha’Aretz, and others. Once New York Sun, always New York Sun.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use