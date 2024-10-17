Killing of Hamas Leader, Yehyeh Sinwar, Could Set in Motion Final Stage of Gaza War

The brain behind the October 7 massacre in southern Israel that launched a Mideast-wide war is killed on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

“Wow, wow, wow, it’s Sinwar,” an Israel Defense Force soldier exclaimed on Thursday, gazing at a body after an exchange of fire in southern Gaza, according to Kan news. It took nearly 24 hours before DNA tests confirmed what that soldier recognized: The top Hamas leader, the brain behind the October 7 massacre in southern Israel that launched a Mideast-wide war, is dead, Kan is reporting.

Yehyeh Sinwar, who assumed the political leadership of the Gaza-based terror group after the July 31 elimination of Ismail Haniyeh at Tehran, was killed, symbolically, on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. A 2003 massacre of Israelis was launched on the last day of that holiday.

Closing the Sinwar chapter could also start the final stage of the Gaza war, which has been fought since the Simchat Torah killing orgy. He has reportedly been the major stumbling block to a deal for a cease-fire and the release of 101 remaining hostages, some of whom are presumed alive. The now-leaderless hostage holders could come to see them as a burden, rather than an asset.