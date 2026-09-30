Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘When you’re from the Midwest, the Hawks also mean the Hawkeyes,’ the Minnesota senator told reporters.
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Senator Amy Klobuchar is more than happy to talk about her moment confronting a GOP colleague, Senator Eric Schmitt, after he mistakenly tried to imply that former special counsel Jack Smith was at an Atlanta Hawks game in 2024 around the same time the county district attorney, Fani Willis, had been having an affair with someone on her payroll. Mr. Schmitt and his staff were roundly mocked after his failed attempt at a “gotcha” moment.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Senator Amy Klobuchar is more than happy to talk about her moment confronting a GOP colleague, Senator Eric Schmitt, after he mistakenly tried to imply that former special counsel Jack Smith was at an Atlanta Hawks game in 2024 around the same time the county district attorney, Fani Willis, had been having an affair with someone on her payroll. Mr. Schmitt and his staff were roundly mocked after his failed attempt at a “gotcha” moment.
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