Senator Amy Klobuchar is more than happy to talk about her moment confronting a GOP colleague, Senator Eric Schmitt, after he mistakenly tried to imply that former special counsel Jack Smith was at an Atlanta Hawks game in 2024 around the same time the county district attorney, Fani Willis, had been having an affair with someone on her payroll. Mr. Schmitt and his staff were roundly mocked after his failed attempt at a “gotcha” moment.